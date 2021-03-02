Apprehend ‘criminal’ herdsmen with AK47, Obiano tells security agencies



Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Tuesday, urged apprehension and prosecution of any herdsman found with AK47 in the state.

Obiano, who stated this at one day stakeholders security summit held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka, described the guns welding herdsmen as criminals that should not be left unpunished.



“Any herdsman with AK47 is an armed robber. They should be pulled down. They should be treated the same way you treat other criminals. If you find any, report them to us. We don’t tolerate that. We won’t tolerate them in any part of this state. These itinerants herdsmen are those raping and killing people.

“I have told the cattle menace committee to conduct census on herdsmen in the state so that we will have their data and relate with them effectively. If you have any issue with the herdsmen, report to the committee. We are going to resolve all the issues. But I am aware there are some issues yet to be resolved. We are working on revolving them,” he said.



The governor, while assuring support to the law enforcement agents for security of lives and properties of the populace, charged the traditional rulers in the state to continue maintaining peace in their domain.



Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Abubakar, represented by DIG Joseph Egbunike, said drugs and cultism were the worst of crime in the country, and urged security men to professionally tackle the menace with a view to stemming the tide.

