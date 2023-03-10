Apprehension over Osun governor’s CSO redeployment

There has apprehension in Osun state over the redeployment of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Governor Ademola Adeleke, CSP Adekunle Omoyele.

Omoyele has been absent at recent public functions and our correspondent’s checks showed that he had been redeployed from the state.

Blueprint Weekend reports that Omoyele had been moved from the state due to various allegations against him before his appointment as CSO to governor Adeleke.

Confirming the redeployment of the CSO, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Osun State Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said Omoyele was deployed on an official assignment by the Nigeria Police.

“He was deployed for a special assignment alongside four other officers,” Opalola stated.

However, a security source said the controversial police officer was redeployed based on various allegations of unprofessional conduct.

According to the source, it was usual practice to say that a redeployed officer was sent on official duty.

He said, “The CSO has been moved because there have been various allegations against him in different quarters.”

The Peace Ambassadors had kicked against the deployment of Omoyele insisting that he has not responded to the allegations against him before the EndSARS panel and the killings in Ede, the hometown of governor Adeleke.

“It could be recalled that in August 2022, Omoyele allegedly led the police team to an operation that eventually led to the killing of two persons of the same family including a pregnant woman.

“Also, the tactical team being led by Omoyele was disbanded by former CP Olawale Olokode following several allegations levelled against members of the squad, the height of which was the Ede incident,” the group added.

However, the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, said he was not aware of the redeployment of the CSO to his principal.

On why Omoyele has not been present at public functions, Rasheed said he did not notice that the CSO has not been attending public functions.

