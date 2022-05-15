Aquaculture: CBN to finance fish value chain

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the aquaculture sector is one of the focal areas the apex bank seeks to concentrate on. It says, arrangements have been concluded to finance the fish value chain to the next level.

Mr Samson Alatise, a representative from the Development Finance Department of the CBN, stated this at the just concluded four-day Norwegian Seafood Council capacity training for fishery officers and stakeholders held in Lagos.

“For now we have a ‘Fish Champion’, a committee, set up to finance fish farming in Nigeria.

“The problem we have with fish financing under our Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme is lack of viable anchors to off-take the fish from the farmers.

“We hope with this capacity-building and training workshop, the issue of getting viable anchors will be addressed to boost the aquaculture sector,” said Alatise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

