Arbitration: ADR mechanism will reduce stress on courts – Makinde

Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, Thursday, advocated Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as a way of reducing stress on Nigerian courts,

Gov Makinde made the call in Ibadan while declaring open the Conference of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) held at the Hall of Grace JOGOR Centre, Ibadan.

According to the governor, “ADR is a tidier way to resolve matters.” and that the ADR mechanism is “in the best interest of all concerned to find alternative, yet legal, ways of speeding up the process of resolution.”

Engr. Makinde stressed that he has always been a great fan of alternative dispute resolution, adding that Nigeria’s judicial system ” is overburdened and that the innovative use of the ADR process can improve the effectiveness of the system.

“Due to my background in business, I have always been a great fan of alternative dispute resolution. In a country like ours where legal battles are often long and drawn out, business people are interested in settling issues out of court,” he said.

The governor added, “We already know that our judicial system is overburdened. The innovative use of the ADR process can reduce the stress on our courts so that it is primarily criminal cases that they will adjudicate.

” Of course, there is a continuous need to inject new thoughts and improve the process of dispute resolution such as arbitration and mediation here. So, I look forward to a time where people will think of arbitration first before heading to the court.”

Gov Makinde said his administration will ensure effective collaboration between the judiciary and arbitrators in Oyo state, saying, ” I can happily identify with the theme of this event: ‘Future Perfect: Securing Africa’s Ascent on the Global ADR Stage.”