Archbishop attributes banditry, societal ills to drug addiction

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has raised the alarm over the spate of drugs abuse among Nigerians, stating that banditry and  other societal ills are rooted in drug addiction.

The Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, gave the advice in Abuja at the Annual Divine Commonwealth Conference 2021 with the theme “Quit You Like Men’’ said drug abuse was sapping Nigerians off their money, resources and mental health.

According to him, this is one thing that does not respect class ,that man that was killed by a lady in Lagos ,the issue is that they had drugs ,so you find out that even CEOs  can still be drug addicts.

“Do we talk of the security organisations,in fact most of the crimes that we suffer in Nigeria ,including banditry and  other things are rooted in drug addiction.

“Deal with drugs, deal with gun control and you will subdue and most of our problems,” he said

Ndukuba, therefore, said that the Church of Nigeria had taken this as a challenge to sensitise people, to tell them drug  is bad, it is evil, it dehumanises, it eats up finances  and robs them off their  dignity.

He said that the most painful aspect of it was  that the sponsors of drugs in Nigeria were  high up because the  ordinary young boy in the streets  made the seller would not be able to pay his air ticket  abroad  or  know how to heroin .

 He said that there was need to  rise  up against the monster eating up people which was drugs to say that “ our people should not be enslaved or sold for pittance because somebody wants to make money quick .

Ndukuba also urged Nigerians to be alert about their mental health adding that in spite of the challenges of the nation they should not give up hope.

He said that he believed  God that at such a time when the hearts of men failed them ,at such a time when  people did not  know where help would come from ,it was better to look up to the Lord.

He said that although the  problems might  look enormous, Nigeria may seem as though she was  engulfed but the word of the Lord to the nation Nigeria was be courageous, because “this is a passing time.

According to Ndukuba, God is saying `Be courageous, I will be with you, I will not leave you nor forsake you, no matter the challenges.’’

