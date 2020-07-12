ARCON tasks members on entrepreneurship, professionalism

The President, Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Arc. Dipo Ajayi, has called on its members nationwide to always strive towards developing entrepreneurial skills, without compromising professionalism.

Addressing Journalists at the over the weekend in Abuja, Ajayi urged Nigerian architects not to be indifferent in their professional calling.

Speaking further, he said that the Council has concluded plans to conduct her 9th induction ceremony which according to him, at least 50 architects will be registered and licensed to practice.

Also, he revealed that no fewer than 10 firms will be registered during the virtual induction scheduled to hold on Wednesday, July 15.

While calling on the new architects to look beyond the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he assured that, his council would continue to respond positively towards ensuring the upliftment of architectural practice in Nigeria and beyond.

However, Ajayi disclosed that the council has arranged to issue certificates to the inductees at different council’s nearest office to them.

He said: ”Architects are leaders in the construction industry all over the world and Nigerian architects can’t afford to be indifferent.

”Our council will continue to work ahead of time to position you (newly registered architects) and indeed all architects at a vantage standing.”

Furthermore, the council’s President pledged that, despite the challenges caused by COVID-19, which has greatly impacted negatively on every sector of the economy, his ARCON under his leadership is determined to go extra mile in delivering its mandate, which among others are licensure of architects, regulation of architectural practice and improving the standards of architectural education in Nigeria.