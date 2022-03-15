Ardova Plc lists Tranche A&B series 1 bonds on FMDQ’s Platform

Ardova Plc has listed N11.44 billion Tranche A and N13.86 billion Tranche B series 1 fixed rate bonds under it N60 billion bond issuance programme on the FMDQ Securities and Exchange Limited platform.

Ardova Plc is a leading indigenous and integrated energy company involved in the distribution of petroleum products. With an extensive network of over 450 retail outlets in Nigeria and significant storage facilities, Ardova procures and distributes petrol (PMS), diesel (AGO), kerosene (DPK) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and also manufactures and distributes a wide range of quality lubricants from its oil blending plant in Lagos.

The proceeds generated from these issuances will be utilised by the issuer for retail expansion projects, upgrade of existing infrastructures, provision for debt service reserve account funding and other working capital requirements.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ardova PLC, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, who spoke on the listing, said “we are humbled by the warm reception of our Tranche A and Tranche B Series 1 bonds issued by Nigeria’s ever growing institutional investor community. The 7-year and 10-year tranches provide Ardova with the much-needed flexibility to expand our operations and increase our footprint across the country. Our relationship with Nigeria’s debt capital markets commenced in December 2016 with the issuance of the Company’s debut bonds.

This landmark transaction evidences our commitment to nurturing this relationship and adopting the debt capital markets as a fundamental part of our funding strategy on our journey towards being the largest supplier of energy for a brave new world”.

Also speaking on the successful issuances, the sponsor of the bonds and a Registration member of FMDQ Exchange, Vetiva Capital Management Limited, represented by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chuka Eseka said “Vetiva is delighted to have provided Ardova with full-scope advisory and and issuing house services on the offer. The success of the transaction demonstrates investors’ confidence in the management, vision, and purpose of the Ardova team and we thank the Board and management of Ardova for giving Vetiva the opportunity to lead on this landmark transaction.”