Are youths second class citizens in Nigeria?

It’s very annoying and irritating that youths are treated as second class citezens in a country like Nigeria, where the youths are having almost 60 to 70 per cent of the nation’s population; second class citizens in the sense that, they are denied access to good and quality education, goverment opportunities, politics and other vital aspects of life.



Though, most of the Nigerian youths are said to be uneducated, still the educated ones are neglected while the uneducated are trying not to stay jobless but the situation is worsening due to the nation’s increase in population; a situation that makes some politicians to take advantage to destroy the future of our teeming youths.

Politicians are denying the youth good and quality education by recruiting them as elements of campaign to accomplish thier dirty game and not showing them the right path to build the Nigeria of tomorrow.

Everyday is a continous process right from 1960 to date; our great grand fathers were the servants of their great grand fathers, our grand fathers the servants of their grand fathers, our fathers the servants of thier fathers, and we the servants of thier sons; and that’s how they want it to continue. This is the main reason of denying the young people to go into politics because seeing what exactly is going on within the cycle wiil lead to a better change.



The young minds are ever ready to restore the fortunes of this nation but the political gladiators are against youths not to actualize thier dreams of changing this nation to greater heights, thus they keep failing us woefully day by day.

They keep equipping the youths with weapons and drugs to destroy their lives and destablize the peace of our loving nation, degrade the image and dignity of the nation in the eyes of the international community, among others.

Doing so will never solve issues rather Politicians should think wise and look for the way out, because the result of their actions have clearly shown Nigeria is moving backward instead of forward.

Backward in the sense that communal clashes, kidnapping, armed banditry, insurgency, rape, cyber crime and other political crises have become more rampant.

Killings and attacking of people on a daily basis have become normal, normal in the sense that people are now trying to take their destiny in thier own hands. Everyone wants to protect himself which is the main reason behind illegal arms possession which some people taken the advantage to perpetrate thier evil intentions.

I want to protect myself is the number one reason everyone utters when caught with illegal arms; in fact, the painful points are those behind such nonsense never involve thier wards in such acts. The youths are seeking better lives, so tell me why they won’t engage themselves in criminal acts when they have no money to cater for their needs?



Someone will tell you to go to school but after graduation still the situation is back to square zero because no one will give you a job no matter how good your qualifications are. Talking about entrepreneurship or being self reliant, capital is another challenge; the loans are of high interest rates and mostly in a short term agreement. Then what is the way forward?

Because being an educated person or right thinking member of a society will never fetch you something better to do then what will do? So never blame youths for that. But when someone is pushed to the wall and he has no way to escape, he will definitely turn back to fight for his life. What I am saying here is that, our leaders should be very careful with the way they treat the youths.

I am afraid of the day the youths will decide to take their destiny into thier own hands, a day in which youths understand that you hate them not love them, the day youths realize you are the enemy of this nation not the pillars, the day youths understand they are supposed to rule not to be ruled, the day youths will come to understand you are using them to obtain power and neglect them later, the day youths realize you denied them good life and enrich yourselves, the day youths will think revolution is the best solution; God forbid because only Him knows what will exactly happen.



I’m not inciting the young minds to take their destiny into thier hands but rather calling on the various authorities to consider the youths and give them priority in governance because doing so can save the nation from the impending doom.

You were given the chance to partake during your time some of you were the heads of state, state governors, ministers, commissioners, local government chairmen, among others, but for us today, it’s a matter of “don’t come near us” as if we are the elements of retrogressing the nation. Even if we are, democracy never denies anybody’s right to go in to politics but you denied us; deceived us by proposing the bill “Not Too Young to Run” that’s currently not working in the system. Frankly, the youth have become victims of circumstance though we don’t know our fault that we are being treating and ignored in such a way, even with the slogan youths are the backbone of society but in contemporary Nigeria we are not.



Yours will no longer last again. Then who will take over in your absence if we are not involved in or trained about the politics of the nation? So, enough is enough. You either give us a role to play or you reduce the number of unemployed youths but making youth the thugs during politics and leaving them unemployed is the major cause of the alarming rate of insecurity in tNigeria.

Ukasha Rabi’u,

Abuja