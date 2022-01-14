Area council poll: FCTA reads riot act to politicians, monarchs

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed that any political leader or traditional ruler found colluding or aiding criminality in any area council, especially during the forthcoming area council elections, will not be spared.

In his speech during a familiarisation tour to Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils, the Mandate Secretary, Area Council Secretariat, Abubakar Dantsho, said the FCT Administration is determined to ensure free, fair, transparent and non-violent election in all the area councils within the territory.

The Mandate Secretary further urged the political and traditional leaders of Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils to ensure peaceful coexistence among the residents of their respective domains.

He further called on the monarchs to appeal to the teaming vibrant youth to shun drug abuse and also eschew violence before, during and after the area council election.

“We should all play politics of maturity, irrespective of our political affiliation. Let me sound a note of warning here that any traditional ruler, political party, individual or group found colliding or aiding criminality in any area council will not be spared,” he said.

He also called for synergy from all the area councils and chiefdoms within the FCT, even as he assured that the Secretariat would always ensure timely intervention in all the requests presented.

“Part of our mission is to serve as a bridge between the area council and FCT Administration. Our relationship therefore should go beyond the monthly ritual of JAAC.

“There is need for synergy between the area council and the Secretariat to enable us fill the development gap of socio, economic and infrastructural development at the grassroots in various area councils. Poverty does not recognise party loyalists or party faithful. We as a Secretariat should move beyond party affiliations.”

Highlighting the challenges of his area, the chairman, Kuje area council, Suleiman Sabi, called on FCT Administration, to correct the wrong the, FCT Internal Revenue Services, FCT-IRS, is committing in denying the area council her ten percent return on its PAYEE. He also called for better synergy that would end duplication of same projects in Area councils.

The chairman of Gwagwalada area council, Muhammed Magaji, called on the FCT authority to help end illegal mining and insecurity in the territory.