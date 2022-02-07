Area Council Polls: Ministers ask residents to vote APC

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, and the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, have called on residents to vote candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the Area Council elections slated for February 12, 2022.

The Ministers assured residents that voting for the APC candidates to lead the affairs of government at the six Area Councils would help fast track development at the urban and rural areas of Abuja.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, made the position of the Ministers known at a meeting with political stakeholders from the South-South region who are residing in the FCT, on Monday in Abuja.

The Minister’s aide urged them to come out in large numbers with their PVCs and vote APC at all levels.

His words: “The FCT Minister and minister of state have directed us to appeal to you all to throw your weight and support behind the candidates of the APC at all levels.

“They believe this is good and would ensure smooth administration at both the FCTA and Area Council level. If you go round Abuja, you will see the enormous amount of construction work going on.

“Construction work on the Outer southern Expressway leading to Apo and Wasa is fast moving on while the massive work at the Interchange linking Wuye and Wuse District is there for all to see.”

Attah revealed that the ministers recently ensured that the Federal Executive Council approved construction of Kuje road, from Airport Expressway to Kuje Junction at the cost of N54.94 billion.

“They also got FEC approval for the construction of the N5.4 billion strategic access road from Mpape to Shere-Galuwyi Resettlement Housing Scheme in Bwari Area Council.

“One must not forget the massive construction work going on at the power house, Deeper Life junction and waterboard Bridge areas as they are commonly referred to, in Asokoro district.”