Area Councils’ U-15 football competition kicks off in FCT as AMAC whitewash Kwali 5-0







As part of its promises to grow football from grassroots in Nigeria’s capital city, the FCT Football Association on Monday commenced the second edition of FCT Football Association inter Area council’s competition Under 15 Tournament.



This came to lime lines as one of the ptomises the fct FA Chairman undzr able leadership of Alhaji Abbah Mouktar made when he assumed the office to ensure the development of the round leather game in the FCT and beyond.



The Areas Council grouped as follow

Group A Bwari, Gwagwalada and Kuje while Group B consists of AMAC, Abaji and Kwali.



The first games was full energy, good football as many young footballers proof themselves with displays of skills that make the fans cheering and hailing them.



In the first game of the event played in FIFA goal project Area 3 pitch, Kwali Area council defeated Kuje 2-0 to nil



While the second game between AMAC Area Council Abaji Area Council sees AMAC pummed Kwali 5-0 to advance in the tourney.



Speaking shortly after the first game, the Secretary FCT Football Association Coach Haruna Usman Ilerika said the purpose of tournament is to discover more talent that would make the country proud in the nearest future.



According to him at the inception of the board of Alhaji Mouktar he made it known to people that youth development is one his cardinal objectives.



As we speak today, two of player discovered from the first edition played in national teams and we are still expecting more.



“This is the second edition of under 15 tournaments and the aim is to be able to give the youth opportunity to come and exhibit their talent because training alone cant give them edge but training and competition will make them better player and that is exactly what we are doing to ensure we harnness those talent in all the area council.



“Also, this competition will prepare FCT athletes for the forthcoming National Youth Games coming up in Ilorin, Kwara state.



“And what we have seen today is very encouraging and we are happy. Our primary motive is to discover, encourage and expose them.” Coach Ilerika said.



In his reaction a FCT board member Mr Bassey Patrick expressed that: “the level of participation is 100 percent because all Area councils participated and I believe that at the end of this tournament its going to be a win-win for FCT.”



