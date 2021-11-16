Aregbesola abuses NSCDC, Oyetola’s aide reveals



The Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state, Jamiu Olawumi, has accused former governor Rauf Aregbesola of misusing security agents in the Ministry of Interior.



He said the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is been misrepresented in certain functions in Osogbo and they will not be able to supervise election in Osun come next year.



Speaking on a private radio programme, Tuesday, Olawumi said some fake officers of the NSCDC are carrying guns and covering events of the splinter group of All Progressives Congress (APC), ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP).



According to Olawumi, “It is the duty of police to cover event, it is the duty of NSCDC to monitor pipelines and petrol chemical substances. Any agency that is being supervised by the Ministry of Interior will be difficult to supervise elections here.



“What is happening in Osun State is also affecting the Federal Government. How many prisoners have we lost to the crowd? We have never had it so bad in Nigeria because he has distracted himself with happenings in Osun.



“Prisoners are jumping fences and he’s helpless. He is distracted by the crisis he is instigating in Osun. This crisis you can not find any masquerade behind it other than Ogbeni Aregbesola. By the time they bring fake uniform person to Osun, it will not only affect APC, it will affect PDP that is why I am shouting out now because somebody is trying to dig a hole on the ship of progress while on the deep sea.”

In a swift reaction, a media aide to Aregbesola, Sola Fasure, described the view of Olawumi as ‘laughable.’



He said, “he is not talking from the position of knowledge. What is happening is not jail break but an attack on correction facilities and it is novel. The facilities were not designed to deal with such attack with military ordinance and other heavy military equipment. But now, the ministry is dealing with the menace, measures have been put in place to curtail it.



“He has no right to determine which agency will be involved in election duty as long as it is within the responsibility of the agency. His views were actually laughable,” Fasure stated.

