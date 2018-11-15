Aregbesola, Akande, to bag UNIOSUN honorary award 

The former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande, and the outgoing Governor of Osun state, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, have been penciled for the honorary award of the Osun state University.

The University, according to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Labode Popoola, would also honour an expert in the oil industry, Dr. Olayiwola Francis Fatona.

Popoola at a press conference heralding the 7th convocation of the university, disclosed that the outgoing Governor of the state, Aregbesola and Fatona would be awarded honorary Doctor of Science, while Akande would be honoured with Doctor of letters.

He disclosed that 1,647 students would be conferred with first degrees across the Colleges of the university, with 62 of them bagging first class degrees.

He said the university has doubled its efforts towards producing entrepreneurial graduates capable of impacting on their environment and to be able to compete with their colleagues in the global world.

“We have relentlessly stood by our pledge through deployment of success-driven techniques that have continued to yield positive results as evident in our numerous achievements in the last one year.

He disclosed that the professional programmes of the university have been accredited by Council of Legal Education, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, ICAN and COREN.

“Another icing on the cake is the exciting news of the outstanding performance of our law students at the last two editions of the Nigeria Law School final bar examinations which saw two of UNIOSUN students on the two occasions bagging first class and the university rated as the best state university offering law programme in Nigeria.

