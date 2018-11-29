Aregbesola grants amnesty to 6 inmates 

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, granted amnesty to six prisoners serving jail terms at the Federal Prison Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He signed the amnesty letter before handling over to the new Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

The prisoners are Kazeem Adiamo who was on death roll since 2012 and Adesina Bolaji who was sentenced to death in 2007.

Bolaji’s death sentence was later commuted to life sentence in 2008 before he was pardoned by Aregbesola on Tuesday.

Also, one Kayode Dada whose death sentence had been commuted to life sentence in 2006 regained his freedom.

Another prisoner on death roll, Adewale Owolabi, was also pardoned while the death sentence of Lateefat Jimoh was commuted to 10years imprisonment.

A statement signed by the Sectary to the state Government/Head of Service, Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega, and made available to news men by the Information Officer, Ministry of Justice, Opeyemi Bello, stated that Fatai Jimoh’s death sentence was also commuted to 10years imprisonment.

