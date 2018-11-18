Aregbesola is a legendary failure, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the 8 years of Governor Rauf Aregbesola in Osun state as the worst that the state has ever had since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

The party in a statement issued by its Osun State Chairman, Hon Soji Adagunodo, on Sunday, described the outgoing governor as a legendary failure who is leaving the state worse than it was when he took over in 2010.

While berating Aregbesola for engaging in a childish self glorification in an all night programme held of Friday, Adagunodo said the governor and his herds of clappers should understand that the people of Osun State whose lives have been made miserable by the governor’s misrule will continue to pray that there would be no repeat of the mistake that brought the APC into governance in the first instance.

According to the PDP, there is no better indication of the governors failure than the dysfunctional educational system, comatose healthcare, gargantuan debt, collapsed road and water infrastructure and several other negatives which the governor is bequething to his successor.

“It is already on record that it is during the tenure of Ogbeni Aregbesola that Osun was ranked by BUDGIT as one of the four most indebted States and the least fiscally responsible state in Nigeria”

“It was during these same years that the state found itself on the lowest rung of performance of students in public examinations; a situation which made us a laughing stock even among states hitherto considered educationally disadvantaged in Nigeria”

“Human life and development had never been this compromised as Medical doctors, health workers, lecturers, and civil servants embarked on strikes for a cumulative period of not less than 3 and a half years during Aregbesola’s administration.”

On the claim of the governor that he built more roads than previous governors, the PDP said Ogbeni Aregbesola ought to be ashamed of the death traps which township roads in Ejigbo, Iwo, Ede, Ikirun, Ila Orangun, Ilobu and other cities in Osun State have become in the last eight years.

The party said the roads from Osogbo to Ila-Odo, Akoda-Gbongan, Orile Owu to Ijebu-Igbo, Iwo to Ejigbo and several others which the governor used as cover to obtain various huge loans have been abandoned at stages ranging between 15 and 40 percent completion.

“The road from Osogbo through Iwo to Ibadan which the governor boasted would be rehabilitated by Julius Berger in 2012 was never started and must today rank among the worst roads in Nigeria”

“It is similarly on record that a recent survey by an international organisation ranked Osun as one of the 3 dirtiest states in Nigeria. This is in spite of the billions of Naira siphoned by Local and State government officials in the guise of environmental sanitation “

“Our party notes that while Osun is very happy that the reign of Ogbeni Aregbesola is coming to an end, the people are rather sad at the legacy of impunity and fraud that Mr Governor and his party introduced to our political landscape as exemplified in the September 22nd and 27th governorship election in Osun State. It is one ugly legacy which has put the name of our dear state on the dark spot of political discourse within and outside Nigeria “

While expressing its hope in the judiciary to do justice and restore the mandate freely given to Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as the rightful successor to Ogbeni Aregbesola, the PDP joins the people of Osun State to keep on praying that the “inglorious reign of the APC would soon be terminated and a new lease of prosperous life be injected into the State of the living spring”.

