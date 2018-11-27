Aregbesola out, Oyetola takes over as Osun Governor

Finaly, Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola will later on Tuesday hand over power to his would-be successor, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola in an epoch-making event slated for Osogbo Township Stadium.

Afterwards, Aregbosola is expected to head to Ilesa via Osunjela, about 10 kilometres from Osogbo, the state capital.

Aregbesola, who had vacated the Government House, the governor’s official residence, on November 19 to give Oyetola enough time for renovation, has said he would return to his father’s house at J69A Arogbo Street, Ifofin, Ilesa.

In Ilesa, Aregbesola and his family will be given a civic reception inside Zenabab Hotel.

Making this known in Osogbo, Oranmiyan Group’s spokesman Olajide Sadiq revealed, “We decided to give Aregbesola a warm welcome in recognition of his laudable achievements in many sectors of the economy.

“Our members are happy that Aregbesola completed his tenure with many achievements. Aregbesola is our mentor, principal, grand patron and the Oranmiyan symbol.

“We are happy because there are some people who died on the seat; they didn’t go back alive to their people. And we want to thank God again because Aregbesola is somebody who is very passionate about the development of the state.

“We want to celebrate a nationalist, philanthropist and the lover of development. He has done tremendously well in Osun in the last eight years and he has not disappointed us. We are proud of him.

“Aregbesola is an embodiment of ideas: his developmental projects cut across all nooks and crannies of the state. He did not centre his developmental projects to Ilesa, his home town. As matter of fact, the state has undergone positive changes under Aregbesola’s leadership.

“We want to use the occasion to showcase the affection of Oranmiyan people for Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and thank God for making him successfully complete his tenure in office.”