Aregbesola promises more production of passports in 2023

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has promised that efforts are on by the Nigeria Immigration Service to produce more passport booklets this year.

He disclosed that one million booklets were produced in 2021 and the production was increased to 1.8 million in 2022, saying “we shall keep working at it to ensure that we provide for as many Nigerians that are desirous of the passport.”

He stated this in Ilesa, Osun state, during the commissioning of the Ilesa passport front office and production center, of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Aregbesola disclosed the federal government’s commitment to further ameliorating the challenges encountered by Nigerians in applying for and obtaining the Nigerian passport, through improved service delivery and streamlining of its operations.

He explained that fresh application will take six weeks after biometric data capture, while renewal requires just three weeks.

“To respond to the challenge, we increased our production capacity. In 2021, we produced one million booklets. Last year, we increased production to 1.8 million, nearly doubling our efforts. We shall keep working at it to ensure that we provide for as many Nigerians as they are desirous of the passport.

The government is also working assiduously to adequately address the growing number of Nigerians who need the passport for other purposes.

Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, commended Aregbesola for the love of the state, promising him the state’s support and assured him that he will complete all the projects of Aregbesola abandoned by the immediate past administration.

“No matter the party you are, if you are a progressive, you are a progressive if you are doing what the people want. When he was Governor, he loved the people and the people loved him. All the projects Ogbeni left, it was abandoned for years. I promised the people during my campaign that I was going to continue the projects, and that is what I am doing.

“As a civilized person, no matter the party you are, you will always love progress. That is why I will always continue to ensure that all developmental projects are continued. As a federal minister from the state, we are proud of your achievements and we will continue to be proud of you.”

“I am assuring you, I am issuing an executive order, this is your state, nobody can chase you away. You are welcome at any time. Very soon I will move to a government house but I am going to fix it up a little bit. The magnificent building that you started I am going to complete it and you will do the commissioning and you will be the first person to sleep in the building,” Adeleke added.

Earlier in his address, the Controller General, of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere Idris, commended the leadership of the Ministry of Interior, for providing transformational leadership for the service.

Idris said in the last few years, efforts have been concerted to make sure that Nigerians can easily access their passport and other services, guaranteeing internal security, in the most convenient way.

