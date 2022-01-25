Aregbesola’s alma mater plans N250m fund on school infrastructure

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola would join other old students of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state to raise N250 million for complete renovation and development of the school.

This was disclosed by the national president of the old students association, Adewale Saba, while speaking on the institution’s 60th anniversary programme in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Saba explained that the N250 million launch became necessary because the school needed more renovation and facilities despite the intervention projects done by the old students association.

He stressed the need for collaborative efforts by stakeholders at strengthening the education sector for a better society, saying education remained one unique sector that is very important to human capacity development.

He disclosed that ultra-modern furniture and books were provided in the school’s library by the old students association. Borehole was also sunk in the school by the association besides perimeter wall constructed round the school.

The chairman of the anniversary organising committee, Mrs. Mojisola Ajayi disclosed that Professor (Mrs.) Ogunsuyi of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) will deliver a lecture on entrepreneurship at the event to equip beneficiaries.

She also revealed that the association had concluded plans for training of the less privileged on entrepreneurial skill as a way of giving back to the host community.

Prizes and scholarship would be presented and awarded to students who emerge winners at debate and quiz competition organised by the old students association in commemoration of the anniversary celebration with awards to old students like Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola amongst others.