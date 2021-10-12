Aremu announces minimum wage for outsourced Imoudu Institute’s workers

Director General of Michael Imuodu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu has announced that all outsourced workers of the institute be placed on N30, 000 minimum wage regime.

He also announced that all categories of workers in the institute will be paid 13 months’ salary package in December this year.

Aremu announced this while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the international decent work day observed by the institute in Ilorin.

This is just as the country director of International Labour Organisation (ILO) West Africa, Vanessa Phala, expressed concerns over growing number of retrenchment and job loss occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

She advocated for “social dialogue” to address the challenges facing workers in Africa.

Aremu challenged state governors to borrow a leaf from President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said had introduced labour-friendly policies.

“Nigeria has the best labour laws. President Buhari has ratified all ILO laws”, he said.

Commending President Buhari for the extension of pension scheme to workers in the informal sector and freedom of association granted workers in the country, the MINILS boss challenged governors and employers of labour to take a cue from him.

“Governors need to do more. It is unacceptable that after signing the new minimum wage some governors are still giving excuses that they cannot pay.”

For his part, Aremu said: “I have directed that all our outsourced workers must earn minimum wage and also for the first time workers of this institute will be paid 13 month bonus. We believe charity must start from home,” he said.