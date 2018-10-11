Aremu calls for restoration of teachers’ dignity

General Secretary, Textile and Garment Workers and Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Kwara state, Comrade Issa Aremu has said it was time to restore the dignity of teachers in Nigeria.

Comrade Aremu who was speaking in Ilorin,Kwara state during this year’s World Teachers Day, said the occasion called for reflection on the plight of workers.

WTD is observed on 5th October every year to honour teachers unions and associations globally.

It is also known as International Teacher’s Day.

WTD was created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in deserved appreciation of teachers all over the world.

It is also a day to of teachers.