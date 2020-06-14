Arewa-for-Tinubu group shares palliatives to the vulnerable

A pressure group, Arewa Next Step for Tinubu (ANEST) has shared palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians to commemorate Democracy Day, marked on June 12, 2020.

The group said it is an association of progressives in the North who share in the aspirations and world view of a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

To commemorate Democracy Day, ANEST shared bags of rice to at least 100 vulnerable Nigerians drawn from different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Deputy national coordinator, ANEST, Tpl Musa A. Usman said identifying with the vulnerable in the society through sharing of palliatives is its own way of celebrating Democracy Day in the country.

Congratulating Nigerians on attaining 21 years of uninterrupted democratic government in the country, ANEST commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making June 12 the Democracy Day.

It said: “We congratulate him for upholding the tenets of democracy, namely; the rule of law, accountability, transparency and free and fair elections. This, more than any other attributes, have made it possible for our democracy to survive thus far.

“We further wish to commend the president for listening to the popular views of Nigerians by replacing May 29 of every year with June 12, as Democracy Day.

“For doing this, the president has clearly aligned himself with the feelings and beliefs of the people that the latter day was more meaningful than the former.”

The reeled out some achievements attained under the present administration to include: “For instance, upon the coming of the present government of the APC to power, a lot of reforms and infrastructural developments have taken place to indicate that Nigerians are enjoying dividends only associated with democratic government.”

“We recognise that the government of President Buhari on the platform of the APC commenced the implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) to mitigate leakages in government revenue sources, IPPIS to harmonise payment of salaries and wages of federal government workers and signing of a number of Executive Orders (EO) to speed up implementation of government policies.

“With respect to infrastructure, constructions of the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway are at advanced level and rehabilitations and reconstruction of rail transport network have been given utmost attention in this government.”

It celebrated Nigerians whom it described as democrats for fighting to entrench democracy in the country.

Among these eminent personalities, it said included Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who risked all to return Nigeria to democracy.

“Our role model, Tinubu, who is also the Jagaban of Borgu, was one of those Nigerians who put their all on the line to ensure that democracy berths in Nigeria.

“As a consequence, he, like many others, had to abandon their family, friends, relations and even livelihood in order to keep the flame of democracy aglow.

“Our association is proud to associate with this Nigerian with uncommon regard for democracy, rule of law and equity.

“We recall that under his leadership as governor of Lagos state, many Nigerians got the opportunity to showcase their leadership quality irrespective of ethnic and religious background. He exemplified the position of Lagos state as a mini Nigeria.”