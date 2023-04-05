Arewa group endorses Akpabio for 10th Senate President 

Arewa Network of Social Reformers (ANSR) has urged All Progressives Congress to zone the Senate president post to South south for the region’s contribution to party’s victory in the presidential election, while endorsing Sen. Godswill Akpabio for the seat.

According to ANSR, the South south helped president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu get 25% of the 2/3rd of states to win the presidential election, “so the region should be rewarded with the Senate president of the 10th Assembly.”

The group noted that the Southeast had worked against the president-elect in the election, giving all their votes to Peter Obi of the Labour Party and denying APC the much needed 25% votes in any of their states, “hence the region should not be rewarded where it did not sow at the expense of the well deserving people of South south zone.”

President of ANSR, Engr. Idris Musa, who stated this during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that Sen. Godswill Akpabio has the democratic credentials to lead the 10th Assembly because he has both administrative and legislative acumen, having been two-term governor of Akwa Ibom state, Minister of Nigeria Delta Affairs and elected Senate minority leader before his reelection for the second term as a senator.

“He has exemplified leadership with his uncommon transformation agenda as governor of Akwa Ibom for eight years and have served the red chamber as its minority leader which he has distinguished himself in both capacities in leadership and in responsibilities. It is on record that Godswill Akpabio stepped down for the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the APC presidential primaries in Abuja, the man has made a lot of sacrifice on behalf of APC,” he said.

ANSR further stated that the Southeast has had it’s share, having occupied the Senate presidency five times since 1999, but the South south has not had opportunity to occupy the position of the Senate President since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

“Southeast gave Tinubu 25% in 0/5 of their states, South south gave him 25% in 5/6 of their states, Southeast gave Tinubu 6% of their votes while South south gave him 30% of their votes. The Southeast senators that won their seats selfishly worked for themselves alone in the election and neglected Tinubu.

“They had huge numbers for themselves, while Tinubu had almost nothing from their places. The South south senators that won their seats worked for both themselves and Tinubu. Thus, they both had huge numbers of their places. The entire Southeast zone gave Tinubu a paltry 127,000 votes. Cross River state alone, which is not even the highest in their zone, gave him 130,000 votes, and as a zone South south gave him 800,000 votes. The trend of APC’s votes in the Southeast is falling in every election since 2015; while the party’s votes in the South south have been rising since 2015,” he said.

Engr. Musa said ANSR, a coalition of 26 young professionals from the 19 Northern states plus Abuja, tagged the press conference with a Hausa word “Raba gardama” a balancer, a unifying factor, the apostle of uncommon transformations.

“We are openly rooting for Sen. Godswill Akpabio, but before we took this decision, we have made a wide range of consultations with different shades of opinions and critical stakeholders within our region to seek for their words of wisdom and support; they have since blessed the motive of our struggle,” he added.



