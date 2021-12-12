Arewa group hails NEDC for building 3,500 housing units in North-east

A group under the auspices of Arewa Youths For Peace and Security (AYPS) has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for building 3,500 housing units across the six North-eastern states of Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe to ease the sufferings of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and people of the region.

The group in a statement signed by its national president, Alhaji Salihu Magaji, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi, indicated that the commission under the leadership of the managing director, Alhaji Goni Muhammad Alkali, is changing the narratives of the North-est through rescue missions and initiatives.

The Arewa group in the statement stated that, considering the decay in infrastructures across the country and the bureaucracies that hinders the smooth operations of many government agencies and compare it with the successes recorded by NEDC, one will marvel at all its recent successes achieved in a short period of one year.

“The NEDC under Alkali is a leading horse in different rescue missions and initiatives of the federal government when it comes to changing the narratives of the people of North-east who have suffered a lot from various challenges that include terrorism, banditry and kidnappings that have caused so many ripple effects. This would have taken the government several years to correct.

“In addition to the 3,500 housing units constructed in the six states of the North-east region, other essential amenities such as solar-powered street lights and boreholes, a police station and a motor park were provided as well as the provision for schools.

It acknowledged that, the NEDC also received also empowered many farmers by providing them with agricultural machinery and equipment, seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals and extension services logistics vehicles annually under a programme tagged, ‘Integrated Agriculture’.