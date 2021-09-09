Arewa group hails successes recorded by military against insurgency

A pressure group, Arewa Youth Federation, has said it is fascinated by the sustained success being recorded by the security agencies in the war against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality across the country.

The group in a statement signed by its President, Muhammad Matazu, noted with pride the renewed onslaught against Boko Haram/ ISWAP and banditry in the North West leading to the mass surrender of thousands of Insurgents occasioned by the superior fire power of the Nigerian security agencies.

“We have observed with profound satisfaction the renewed determination of the security agencies which has culminated to taking war to the enclaves or forests of the insurgents with tremendous result. It has decimated the insurgents and led to their mass surrender,” the statement said.

According to the group, the latest achievement is occasioned by the synergy of the various security agencies and departments.

“We wish to commend the Department of State Security Services, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Defence Intelligent Agency, Maj-Gen S.A. Adebayo, for the intelligence they have continued to provide for those at the battle front.

“Above all, we are proud of the patriotism and professionalism of the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. General Lucky Irabor, the Chiefs of Army and Air Force. Clearly, their approach to the execution of the war has given fresh impetus even to the morale of the personnel.

“We therefore appeal to the Armed forces to sustain the onslaught on all criminals until all forms of threats to the security of the country are decisively eliminated and further admonished the Armed forces to show no mercy.

“We have followed the various successes and clearance operations thus far. We urge the military to interrogate the bandits with the aim to unveil their sponsors, logistics suppliers, collaborators and every information that will lead to the defeat of these terrorists. There is no doubt in our minds that the defence intelligence is alive to its responsibility of providing intelligence to the field soldiers leading to the several successful attacks on the criminals in their hideouts,” it said.

Muhammad Matazu stated that the troops have demonstrated capacity, commitment and competence to defend the territorial integrity of the nation.

He noted that the recent successes are a bold and intimidating response to naysayers and propagandist whose stock in trade has been to encourage terrorists’ activities by propagating messages that the government and the security forces were not doing enough.

The group commended the joint military operations, let by the chief of Army staff Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya and particularly the air component led by the chief of Air staff, Air Marshal, Isiaka Oladayo Amao for a job well done.

“We want to specially commend the chief of Air staff Air Marshal, Isiaka Oladayo Amao for coordinating the air component properly. The air component of operation HADIN KAI has smoked the insurgents out of their hiding places,” the group said.

The Arewa group appealed to Nigerians to unite against all forces working against the unity, progress stability and development of the country to enable it reach its potentials in the comity of nations. It stated that the development of any nation does not take place in an environment replete with instability.

The group prayed God to grant the armed forces total victory as they traverse the forests and hinterlands in a determination to restore peace to the country.