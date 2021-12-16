Arewa group raises alarm over plot to impersonate its office

Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) has raised alarm over plot to impersonate their office and deny their earlier statement on the Nembe oil spill.



The ACYM said that it stands by their earlier position that Buhari government and AITEO efforts that stop the spill is very commendable and also that the Bayelsa state government was politicizing the oil spill.



The ACYM, in a statement by its President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf said, “we categorically state that we stand by our earlier position that the Governor politicized the Nembe Oil spill.”



Yusuf said that his group is not involved with the persons hired and brought into Yenegoa to impersonate them, adding, “any statement signed contradicting our earlier position is not by me, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf as our position was from a well-informed premise and there is no need to change it.



“Instead of attacking us, the Governor should rather devote his time and the resources of the people of Bayelsa to improving their lives.”



The group said that the “press text of disclaimer by the ACYM on a purported publication on the recent Nembe Oil Spill,” is not from them.



The group added that the above disclaimer was prepared by Bayelsa state government for the jobless youths to read and purporting it to be signed by Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, the President of the Organization.



“The Bayelsa State Governor intended to clothe himself in borrowed robes and cream his failing stature while claiming that we Arewa Consultative Youth Movement now supports his insensitive position,” the ACYM said.

