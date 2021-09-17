Arewa Youth Assembly petitions DSS, Police over impeached speaker

Arewa Youth Assembly has petitioned police and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the sacked of its former Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Dalandi.



In his petition, the new Speaker of Arewa, Tahir Muhammad Azare alleged that the impeached former Speaker, Danlami was still going about mobilizing to cause mayhem at the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).



Recalled that the former Speaker was on Thursday sacked by the Assembly over smear campaign against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, discrediting President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic agenda and tenure elongation.



In the petition seen by our correspondent, Danlami is alleged to have been mobilized to disrupt all activities at the CBN Central Bank with a goal to leading to a possible collapse of the nation’s economy.



The petition said: “The expulsion of Mohammed Salihu Danlami followed confirmed reports of using the name of our organization to attack the economic agenda of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, maligning the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, threatening the economy of the country and national security.



“We have however been inundated with reports that Salihu and his cronies have vowed to complete the assignment for which they were heavily paid already which includes protests at the Headquarters of the CBN with the target of disrupting all activities of the Bank so as to lead to colossal economic losses and possibly collapse of the economy.



“As a result, they are said to be planning to stage violent protests in Abuja to call their attention to their unfounded statements about Mr. Emefiele and the Nigerian economy. To achieve this, we further reliably learnt that some people will be moved into the nation’s capital to attack institutions such as the CBN building among others.



“We are by this letter calling on all relevant security agencies to nip this in the bud by calling Salihu Danlami for questioning with a view to identifying his sponsors and the extent of their plans to pull down the economy of the country.”