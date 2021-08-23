Arewa youth task companies on CSR to host communities

Arewa Progressive Youth for Good Governance has called on companies operating in Kaduna state to fulfill their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to their host communities.

Coordinator of the group, Comrade Ibrahim Ahmadu, stated this in a statement to the media in Kaduna on Monday, while reacting to a recent report of the new management of NB PLC providing jobs, scholarships and enabling environment to people especially youth in their host community.



Ibrahim noted that such activities is commendable, while urging other companies and corporate organisations to follow suit. He said the commendation came after a wide consultations, analysis and evaluation of the company’s activities in Kaduna under the current Management .



“We cannot but acknowledge and salute NB PLC management for providing northerners with jobs, scholarships and enabling environment, particularly our Kakuri host community people.

“In recent times, we have enjoyed fantastic and cordial relationship with the management of NB PLC hence our resolve to continue to support the company to remain in business in the Northern are of the country,” Comrade Ahmadu said.



The youth reiterated their readiness to work with the new company’s management as ambassadors to propagate its laudable social corporate responsibilities; such as building schools, health centres, providing hospital equipment and several empowerment programmes for Northerners and citizens.



Comrade Ahmadu, however, urged other companies in the North to emulate NB PLC, while urging government at all levels to create policies that will help ensure the steady process of industrial growth across the country.