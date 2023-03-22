Arewa youth task Kaduna governor-elect on human development 

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has congratulated Kaduna state governor-elect, Sen. Uba Sani, on his election, while tasking him to be committed to both human capital and infrastructural development.

In a statement, the national president of the forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said, “As a group, we wish to congratulate Sen. Sani on his declaration as the governor-elect of Kaduna state, and we are quite hopeful that he will make a good leader.

“We are optimistic that the governor- elect will perform well. When we were engaged in civil society activism in support of poor people against military dictatorship, he was unwavering in his determination.

“Over the years, he has maintained his position as a principled politician, identifying with popular beliefs concerning the masses of our people and has has been jailed several times for that reason in various DSS detentions.

“He has always been at the forefront of the promotion of active participation of women and youth in the Nigerian democratic process. He has a reputation for generosity, supporting education for the underprivileged, the IDPs and healthcare delivery services for free.

“The emergence of Sen. Uba Sani as governor will definitely mark the dawn of a new era of economic, social, and security development of Kaduna state,” Shettima said.

..

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

