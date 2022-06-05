Arewa youth to Buhari, northerners:  Reject APC govs’ endorsement of southern presidency 

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has lambasted the 11 northern All Progressives Congress (APC) governors for ‘trading-off northerners’ right by endorsing southern presidential candidate for APC ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to the governors’ position ahead of APC presidential primary slated for Monday, AYCF national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said the decision by the governors to trade-off northerners’ right to participatory democracy in 2023, will disenfranchise the region, while urging President Muhammadu Buhari and northerners to reject the decision, which it said negates the dream of the founding fathers of Arewa.

“We have been following with keen interest the open disdain for the ethics of democracy by 11 Northern Governors who, willy-nilly traded off our region’s right to participatory democracy by taking a stance on direct powershift to the South. As a group that upholds the ethics of democracy, we feel duty bound to call out these Northern governors.

“We are deeply disturbed that in addition to their failure to save the north from massive poverty, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping, they are turning around to deny us the right to freely choose where our people want the next president to come from. But we don’t expect party delegates to follow the self-serving agenda.

“It is undemocratic to zone Nigeria’s presidency to the south in 2023 because it is the prerogative of voters to decide which candidate they would like to vote for, whether a northerner or a southerner. The masses have not spoken yet and it amounts to imposition to declare that south is the way to go. The 11 northern governors did not indicate a single effort they made to consult their people in the region, before their wholesale endorsement of the declaration for a southern presidential candidate.”

