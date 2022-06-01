Arewa youth, women coalition to Buhari: Pick Osinbajo as APC presidential candidate 



Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to governors of the All Progressives Congress that they should allow him nominate his successor, Arewa Youth and Women group has made case for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking under the auspices of Coalition of Arewa Youth and Women for PY0 2023, the group said Osinbajo is the best man for the job and should be handed the mantle of leadership, having performed creditably well when he was entrusted with the role in acting capacity during President Buhari’s medical leave of absence.

According to spokesman of the group, Mohammed Lawal, having solicited that he wants to pick his successor, President Buhari should be given all the support to do that since he knows best the challenges facing Nigeria, just as the Vice President equally knows well what the challenges are and would hit the ground running if given the chance rather than other aspirants who may not know where to start since they are not exposed to the full gamut of the nation.

“The phrase “I solicit your support in picking my successor” is certainly a divine voice guiding the president to steer in the right direction and hand over the mantle of leadership to the best man for the job. Though there are many presidential aspirants, only one of them is standing taller, more competent, accepted, tested and trusted. A man who has been president in acting capacity, a professor of Law, an investment caesar and exceptional political breed of rare kind.

“Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is a favorite in line of aspirants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. His previous antecedents that says much about him, record breaking performances that have earned him nothing other than an unalduterated respect, love, reverence and admiration by the people.

“Across Nigeria, from North to South, East to West you find Professor Yemi Osinbajo with the Muslims and Christians, Hausas, Yorubas, Igbos, Igede, Idoma, Ibibio, Ekwere, Ishakiri and others for unity, peace and development to prevail in Nigeria. He is a detribaliised Nigerian, a man who is only defined by his humanity, philanthropy and respect for all irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation, indeed, a symbol of national unity.

“A leader with impeccable qualities of leadership, one of the best and rare politicians of our time. This intelligent pillar of hope, vibrant, discipline leader and bulldozer of work has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience. As a classroom teacher, he was the teacher’s teacher, full of knowledge and intellect, with easy methods of impacting into others, cherished and admired by both staff and students,” he said.

