Arewa youths describe nullification of section 84 (12) as victory for rule of law

The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) has described the judgment that nullified Section 84 (12) as landmark and victory for rule of law.



Lauding the judment of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia which on Friday nullified Section 84 (12) of the newly ammended Electoral Act, the group said that the judgment will widen the democratic space.



ACYM, in a statement in Abuja by its President, Kabiri Yusuf said the sound judgment, which affirmed that the controversial section was a violation of the provisions of the nation’s constitution, deserved to be celebrated.



The group said with the judgment, the coast is now clear for public office holders, who were discriminated against by the section to exercise their right to participate fully in their political parties’ conventions and primaries as enshrined in the Constitution.



The statement read: “We, Arewa youths, from the Northern part of this country celebrate this landmark judment, which we believe will further deepen the nation’s democracy.



“We are of the view that the judgment is a victory for rule of law because it will further widen the democratic space for all interested Nigerians to participate, irrespective of the offices they currently occupy.



“We celebrate the judgment and we also salute the courage of Justice Evelyn Anyadike, who delivered the sound judgment.”