Argungu emirate honours Lawan with Ganuwan Kabi Nov 5

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera and the Argungu Emirate Council, Kebbi state will on Friday, November 5, honour President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan with the Ganuwan Kabi traditional title.

Lawan will be honoured with the Defender of Kabi Kingdom as part of the activities to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the emir’s coronation.

Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi, in company of the representatives of the emir, notified the Senate President of the event.

Lawan is expected to arrive in Argungu on Thursday ahead of the Friday event to commission some constituency projects of Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, who is currently representing Kebbi North at the Senate.

The President of the Senate will also attend the wedding fatiha of the emir’s daughter, Habiba, at the Muhammad Mera Juma’at Mosque, Argungu.