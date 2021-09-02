Arik Air resumes flights to Sokoto, Kano in September

Foremost domestic and regional carrier, Arik Air has announced the resumption of its flight operations from Abuja to Sokoto and Kano from Friday, September 3, 2021.

The hitherto suspended flights, it says will see the Abuja to Sokoto and Abuja to Kano operate weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while the Lagos passengers can also connect seamlessly to either of the two destinations via Abuja.

The decision to reinstate flights to Sokoto and Kano was informed by the yearnings of customers in those areas for the real Arik Air experience, the airline told journalists in a terse electronic statement.

Also, Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu was quoted as saying “As a leading Nigerian carrier, we take the feedback of our customers seriously. We will continue to serve our customers to the best of our ability at all times.”