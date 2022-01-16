Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerians thank military, task FG on plights of veterans

As the nation commemorates its 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Nigerians have been urged to show solidarity and support to the military.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and state governors were among those who laid wreaths in honour of the Nigerian military personnel who died in the line of duty.

The President on Saturday presided over the historic event at the National Arcade in Abuja, inspecting a Guard of Honour mounted by detachments of the Nigerian Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Nigerian Legion.

But while the ceremonies were underway, Nigerians who spoke with Blueprint, thanked fallen heroes, veterans and serving soldiers who are in the frontline fighting to ensure that the country wins the war against insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements.

However, some of them decried poor welfare of veterans in the country, urging the federal government to make their welfare a prioty.

A banker, Joseph Adejo, who spoke with our reporter, thanked personnel of the armed forces for their sacrifices.

He said, “We can’t thank personnel of the military enough for the sacrifices they made. They stay awake to make sure we sleep. Our thanks also go to their families who not only bear the fearful apprehension of their going to war, but also the heart break of their death.

“I urge Nigerians to always honour and remember our fallen heroes, men and women of the Armed Forces who have paid the supreme price to safeguard our nation’s peace, security and stability.”

Similarly, Victoria Awai, a student of University of Abuja said, “For all that they had done and continue to do in defence of our lives and territorial integrity, on this Armed Forces Remembrance Day, we have every reason to thank them. May the souls of our fallen heroes continue to rest in peace.”

However, Rasheed Babatunde lamented the plight of retired military personnel, urging government to come to their rescue.

“It is embarrassing to see men who fought for the peace and unity of Nigeria sleeping in the open to protest the nonpayment of their pensions and other entitlements.

“The federal government especially ministry of defence must ensure it settles all issues surrounding their grievances and to streamline the payment system of our veterans to avoid the humiliation of recourse to protest over non-payment of their entitlements,” he said.