Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Senate president urges support for military

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawal, has called on Nigerians to always recognise and support the sacrifices and contributions of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in keeping the territorial integrity of the country.

Lawal made the call at the Special Juma’at prayers to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations at the national mosque in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes will always be remembered for the supreme price they paid to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

He said the National Assembly “will continue to work closely with the executive to provide special intervention funds for the military to enhance their performance.”

“We are going to support you and when I said we, I said as administration, as a government, as a nation, as a people. We know the enormous sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to protect the territorial integrity of our nation in the fight against the various forms of insecurity across the country.

“We are for you as a legislature; we believe that we should continue. In fact, it is imperative that we continue to support the armed forces through appropriation and other interventions that will enhance their performance,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam Abuja Central Mosque, Dr. Abubakar Kabir Adam, said prayers were offered to remember the nation’s fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in defence of Nigeria and to ensure peace in the country.

He urged Nigerians to always provide credible intelligence to the military and other security agencies to enable them fish-out the criminal elements from their hideouts for the sustainable peace in the country.