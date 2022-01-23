Armed forces to partner NPHCDA on healthcare delivery

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has expressed the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in sustaining the collaborative healthcare arrangement with the National Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to ensure that children in areas affected by insecurity are vaccinated.

This, he said would improve healthcare services for members of the AFN and the nation in general.

A statement by former Acting Director Defence Information Air Commodore Wap Maigida, said the CDS made the disclosure during the visit of the management staff of the agency.

Irabor, who commended NPHCDA for championing the eradication of polio virus and other childhood diseases in the country, said the AFN would continue the partnership given its commitment to ensuring good healthcare system for personnel and their families.

Speaking earlier, the NPHCDA Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said he was at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to solicit the support of the military towards ensuring that children in the various areas affected by insecurity are vaccinated against any form of disease, especially the circulating Mutating Polio Virus.

Shuaib indicated that the NPHCDA and its partners are working to reach security compromised locations in the country so as to halt the scourge.

He applauded the CDS for his pragmatic leadership and commended the resilience and gallantry of the members of the AFN, particularly troops in the theatres of operation.