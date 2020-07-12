Armed herders kill 22, burn 24 houses in Kaduna villages – Sokapu



Unknown gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herders, have attacked Chibob, Kigudu and Ungwan Audu villages in Zango Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state, killing 22 persons, despite 24-hour curfew and security presence, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (Sokapu) has alleged.



Kaduna state government had imposed 24-hour curfew in Kauru and Zango Kataf local government areas to forestall escalation of crisis following the killing of a young school teacher, Moses Magaji, on a farm disputed by Hausas and Atyaps in Zangon Kataf town.

But this has not stem the killings, according to Sokapu.



A statement signed by Sokapu National Public Relations Officer, Luka Binniyat, on Sunday, said the bandits during three different attacks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, also burnt down over 24 houses. He however called on Federal and Kaduna state governments to provide effective security for the people, while urging relaxation of the curfew and relief materials for the victims. “Under an ongoing 24 hours curfew, in the early morning hours of Friday, July 10, 2020, around 1:30am, Fulani herdsmen militia invaded a remote, farming community, Chibob in Atyap Chiefdom, Gora ward of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area. This unprovoked attack ended in the massacre of nine Atyap natives, mostly women and children who were murdered in their sleep.



“The invaders also burnt down over 20 houses, destroyed farmlands, rustled 24 cattle and other livestock, looted foodstuffs and other properties of the villagers.

“The following day, Saturday July 11, 2020, these Fulani militia attacked Kigudu community which is close to Chibob, located at the boundary between Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs. This led to the death of 10 women, an infant and an old man who were burnt to death inside a house they had taken refuge. Some of the corpses were burnt into ashes. Four homes were razes. This brought the death toll to 12 in that community.



“With the curfew still in rigid enforcement, Anguwan Audu, a suburb village, under Gora ward was invaded this morning of 12th July, 2020 (Saturday), where the village was looted and entirely burnt and one person killed. This brought to a total death toll of 22 persons in three days of unbroken attacks under a 24 hours strictly imposed curfew that has been running for 31 days today.

“Sadly, the ever present huge armed security personnel drafted to the area under the orders of Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai to enforce a 24-hour curfew could not be found when the invaders came.



“With this recent attacks and impending attacks, as the Fulani militia are still sending strong warnings and threats, many of these threatened communities have consequently relocated to surrounding communities, thereby creating a very serious humanitarian situation where they need relief materials like foodstuffs, medical facilities, mattresses and blankets, clothing and other necessities.



“We are calling on Governor el-Rufai and the Federal Government to show more commitment and sincerity in securing our communities in Southern Kaduna. We are also requesting that relief materials be taken to our displaced communities across the local governments in Chikun, Jema’a, Kaura, Kauru, and particularly, Zangon Kataf that is presently in the eye of the storm.”