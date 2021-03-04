Armed herders now terrorising, destroying our farms – Ijaye farm settlers

Farmers in Ijaye farm settlement in Oyo state have alerted on the invasion of their farms by armed herders allegedly inflicting injuries on farmers at the farm settlement.

Raising the alarm in Ibadan during a protest, chairman, Ijaye Farm Settlement Farmers’ Association, Dr. Tunde Tairu said herdsmen and their cattle have invaded their farmland thereby turning farmers to slaves on government land for which they paid rent yearly as well as destroyed their farms which has led to loss of their investments in the farms.

Dr Tairu declared that the herders could not be challenged because they were armed with sophisticated weapons and farmers were being threatened with guns anytime they challenged them.

He said, “In fact two days ago, one of our farmers that challenged them on his own farm got his left arm amputated right in our presence.” According to him, Fulani have been terrorising farmers for a long time but the situation has become precarious, as the herders have continued to rape and kidnap their family and community members.

The protesting farmers were requesting for massive presence of security personnel on their farmland and also appealed to the government to create an office for Amotekun officials in the community, with the belief that it would scare criminals among the herders away.

Oyo state Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon Ojemuyiwa Ojekunle, while addressing the protesting farmers, assured that the state government would put all measures in place to secure their lives as it would not allow individuals masquerading as herders to halt the pace of development in the agricultural sector of the state’s economy.

The commissioner emphasised that the Engr. Seyi Makinde-led administration “is a government of the masses which holds farmers in high esteem,” adding that the farmers should bear in mind that economic expansion through agriculture and its value chain is one of the four point service agenda of the administration.”

He maintained that the state government understood the plights of the farmers and would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that farmers enjoy the fruits of their labour and secure their lives as well.