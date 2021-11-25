Armed robber disguising as herdsman arrested in Ogun

The men of the Ogun state police command have arrested an armed robber, Biodun Rasheed, disguising as herdman to operate.



The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi stated this in a press statement made available to Blueprint Thursday.



According to the statement, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Kemta divisional headquarters that robbers were operating at mile 6 along Ajebo road in Abeokuta.



Upon the distress call, the Dpo Kemta division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, quickly mobilized his patrol team who were joined by men of So Safe Corps and vigilante group of Nigeria and moved to the scene.



On sighting the security men, the robbers took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and one of them, Biodun Rasheed, who dressed like fulani herdsmen to hid his identity was arrested on the spot.



“He is currently helping the police in their efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.



“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.



“The CP also warned criminals in the state to either turn a new leave or relocate from the state, as the state will be very hot for them henceforth”, the statement reads.

