Armed robbers invade Ibadan Poly staff quarters, shoot lecturer

Suspected armed robbers Monday morning invaded The Polytechnic, Ibadan staff quartets and shot a lecturer of instruction’s, Department of Biology.

It was learnt that the armed robbers stormed the staff quarter located at the North campus axis of the polytechnic in the early hours of the day.

Sources at the institution said the shot lecturer identified as Emmanuel Okedara is presently receiving treatment at the University College Hospital, (UCH), intensive Care Unit.

Sources at the institution said the armed robbers, during their operations, attacked some of the flats housing lecturers of the institution and carted away their belongings.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, confirmed the armed robbery attack and said the institution has put necessary security arrangements in place to forestall future occurrences.

“Yes. He is a staff of the institution. He is a teaching assistant, but you know that everybody is under our care. You know at this period, crime is always rampant. But, we have beefed up security in the campus.”

Alhaji Soladoye said the shot lecturer is presently responding to treatment.