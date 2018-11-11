Armed robbers kill police officer, cart away rifles

Suspected gunmen have killed a police officer attached to the Delta state police command and made away with two service rifles and a pistol.

The incident took place at the popular Kowen Plaza in Asaba, the state Capital.

The men of underworld released bullets in a commando style on the policemen on stop and Search duty before disarming them of their rifles.

The suspected hoodlums after the attack left other police officers with various degrees of injuries.

While some policemen on duty at the time of the attack sustained serious machete cut from the hoodlums.

Blueprint gathered that during the attack, which took place between 7-8pm, there was sporadic shooting throughout and the police officers did not make an attempt to fight back.

Delta state Police Public Relations Office, DSP Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the ugly incident.

DSP Aniamaka said Police is investigating the matter and will get to the root.

