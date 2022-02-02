Arms proliferation, hard drugs, others threat to FCT polls – INEC

Ahead of the February 12 Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Tuesday said it was evaluating the risk to the exercise using the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool (EVMAT).

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated this at a meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja.

He said the move to deploy EVMAT “is to identify early warning signals that could assist the security agencies and other stakeholders in devising and deploying appropriate mitigation strategies.”

Yakubu stated that “the commission focused on threats specific to geographical locations, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, the issue of hard drugs, presence of insurgents and armed groups, intra and inter-party conflicts, and incidents of hate speech.”

He further said that in the next few days, “the commission will intensify its engagement with stakeholders, particularly with party leaders and candidates, traditional and religious leaders, transport providers, civil society organisations and the media.

“We will work with all stakeholders to ensure that the forthcoming election is peaceful and our processes credible. That is why this meeting is crucial. Securing the environment is the foundation for a peaceful, well-organised and credible election.

“This was clearly demonstrated in the peaceful conduct of the recent Anambra state governorship election. Let us make the FCT Area Council election another shining example of a peaceful election.”

Ekiti polls

On the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state, the INEC chairman said the Boot Party (BP) would not participate in the election for failure to hold primaries to nominate a candidate.

He noted that the period earmarked in the timetable and schedule of activities for party primaries ended three days ago on 29th January 2022.

The INEC boss warned the existing 18 political parties to strictly adhere to the commission’s timelines for all activities, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates, adding that “these timelines are firm and fixed and no deviation or violation would be allowed.”

He also stated for the Ekiti election, “all 18 political parties served notices for their party primaries to elect their candidates for the election and invited the commission to monitor them.”

According to him, one party adopted direct primary to nominate its candidate while 16 others opted for indirect primaries.

He said the commission’s report on parties’ primaries did not show any indication of the BP party holding a primary election.

“In the case of the Ekiti state governorship election, the period earmarked in the timetable and schedule of activities for party primaries ended three days ago on 29th January 2022.

“All 18 political parties served notices for their party primaries to elect their candidates for the election and invited the commission to monitor them.

“One party adopted the direct method for electing its candidate while 16 parties opted for the indirect method.

“However, from on our field report, the Boot Party (BP) did not hold its primary election at any venue known to, and monitored by, the Commission.

“Consequently, we do not expect the party to nominate a candidate for the Ekiti state governorship election. On this note, let me once again warn political parties to strictly adhere to the commission’s timelines for all activities, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates. These timelines are firm and fixed. No deviation or violation will be allowed,” Yakubu said.

NSA

In his message, National Security Adviser (NSA) Major-General Babagana Mongonu (rtd) said: “As the commission puts final touches to its preparations, FCT elections are not known to have any form of violence in the past. I urge all security agencies to replicate the level of professionalism experienced in the Anambra election”.