Army accuses Amnesty of working against Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has accused the Amnesty International Nigerian office of working against the Nigerian government.

Army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman made the accusation in a statement.

He said the organization in Nigeria has deviated from its core values.

The statement read: “The Nigerian branch of Amnesty International that has hitherto been well respected has deviated from the core values, principles and objectives of the original Amnesty International domiciled in the United Kingdom.

“There is credible information that the Nigerian branch of the International Non-governmental Organisation is determined to destabilise the Nigerian nation.

“This is noted through fabrication of fictitious allegations of alleged human rights abuses against the Nigerian security forces and clandestine sponsorship of dissedent groups to protest, as well as unfounded allegations against the leadership of the Nigerian military. They have tried over the years using Boko Haram terrorists conflicts, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, some activists and now herders-farmers conflicts.

“The NGO is at the verge of releasing yet another concorted report against the military, ostensibly against the Nigerian Army. Consequently, Nigerians should be wary of Amnesty International (Nigeria) because it’s goals are to destabilise Nigeia and to dismember it. The Nigerian Army has no option than to call for the closure of Amnesty International offices in Nigeria, if such recklessness continues.”

