Army adopts zonal screening of recruits to flush out quacks

The authorities of Nigerian Army said they have adopted zonal screening of recruits in order to flush out quacks among potential recruits from last recruitment exercise.

The Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Chindit Cantonment, Zaria in Kaduna, Major General Victor Izugwu said in an interview with Journalists in Zaria shortly after administering oath on 77 Regular

Recruits Intake of the formation who will be passing out tomorrow, at

Formation’ Parade Ground.

He explained that all the Regulars were subjected into zonal screening before final recruitment into the institution about 6 Months ago.

General Izugwu explained that the essence of such action was to thoroughly screen out people of questionable character such as those having fake results, the medically unfit and unqualified applicants.

“This reduces the cumbersome and rowdy nature witnessed during every recruitment exercise. That is, we reverted to the state recruit system where every able bodied potential recruit goes to his or her state of origin for the screening, while we set up officers and teams at the 6 geopolitical zones to conduct the exercise per state in zone.”

The commandant attributed such development to the low level casualties recorded during the 77th recruit intake.

On the number of recruits enlisted this year, he explained that the security situation in the country always prompt the recruitment ratio to be either low or high.

He advised the recruits to adhere by the laws of the Nigeria Army and hold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria supreme, in all their conducts and activities.

The Depot Commandant charged them to be ready to sacrifice themselves and their blood in the defence of the sovereignty of the nation.

