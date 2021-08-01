Army arrest 28 terrorists, rescue 32 women, children in Borno

Troops of 73 and 202 battalions of the Nigerian Army have arrested 20 Boko Haram terrorists in Bama Local Council of Borno state.

They also took custody of eight suspected insurgents along with their family members comprising 10 women and 22 children at Ruwaza village of the council.

A statement by Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu Friday, said that the suspects and their family members surrendered to the army during military operations in Bama/Damboa axis.

The statement reads, “The surrendering families of the insurgents comprised 15 adult females and 26 children. The suspects all surrendered to the troops, during clearance operations in the areas on 29 July, 2021 following ongoing intense clearance operations by troops in the general areas.

“The children among the surrendering suspects have been vaccinated with polio vaccines, while the adult and female suspects, who have been documented and screened are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.

“In a separate operation, troops of 73 Battalion, Forward Operating Base (FOB) in conjunction with combined team of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Hunters have intercepted a Boko Haram Terrorists Logisitics Supplier during a fighting patrol along Molai – Damboa Road. On being alerted, the combined team swiftly mobilised and stormed the location, where they arrested the suspect, while he was perfecting plans to deliver logistics to the insurgents in the forest.

“Items recovered from the suspect include a vehicle, 4 jerry cans of 30 Litres of PMS, one 4 Litre gallon of engine oil, one motorcycle pump, one oil treatment, one torch light, one mosquito net, two praying mats, two blankets, four Spanners, 10 packets of 1.5v battery and three dozens of diamond rubber solution. Others are five packets of candies, five packets of seasoning and measures of other food stuff.”