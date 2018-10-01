Army arrests fake military officer in Birnin Gwari

The Nigerian Army on Saturday night arrested a fake military colonel, who has been operating in the Birnin Gwari area for the past two years, the Birnin Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance has said.

The fake military officer, whose name was undisclosed, was arrested at the operational base of the military at Kada Motels Birnin Gwari, adjacent to Bagoma dam where he has been staying for over two years.

According to a statement signed by the chairman, Birnin Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, Malam Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, the fake colonel may have been spying on the military and other security agencies for the terrorists and armed bandits operating in the area.

“For over three years on the escalation of armed banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping, this association has raised concerns about infiltration of terrorists into security agencies in Birnin Gwari.

“Today, Saturday, a fake military officer who has been parading himself as a Colonel for over two years, was arrested this evening by Capt Buhari Adamu at the operational base of the military at Kada Motels, BirninGwari, adjacent Bagoma dam where he has been staying for over two years.

“He has since been handed over to the field commanding officer in charge of the area, Major Muhammad Gana.

The arrested fake military officer is being suspected of working secretly with the bandits terrorising Birnin Gwari and motorists.

“We are calling on the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army whose responsibilities are mainly to fight armed bandits, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Birnin-Gwari general area to look deep and fish out all collaborators of these shameful incident that is capable of tarnishing the image of the military.

“Equally we urge the military and other security personnel to be on high alert on two major highways of Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna and BirninGwari-Funtua, which the armed bandits have totally taken over.

Today (Saturday) alone, armed bandits operated along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highways five times between Labi and Buruku,” he added.

