Army arrests soldier for ‘killing’ 7 civilians in Borno

The Nigerian Army has arrested a soldier for alleged killing of seven civilians, including a three-year-old girl in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno.

The Intelligence Coordinator, Theatre Command of the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Col. Obinna Azuikpe, confirmed the arrest while reviewing progress of the military’s operations in the North-east on Friday in Maiduguri.

Azuikpe said no fewer than 16 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident which occurred on Tuesday in Mafa market.

He said the injured victims had been hospitalised, while the ”shooter” was arrested by the military police.

He said other incidents involving two police men killing soldiers were separately recorded in Maiduguri, and attributed the incidents to ”post traumatic stress disorder and drug abuse.”

The coordinator said the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, had ensured that troops maintained discipline in all parts of the theatre of operation.

According to him, the Theatre Commander has set up a joint committee to review the existing codes of conduct in the operations.

He reiterated the commitment of the military authorities towards improving the welfare of the troops, saying, “This includes ensuring that soldiers don’t stay more than three months without being given permission to go and see their families.

”We have noticed that soldiers usually misbehave when you keep them for long.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has also introduced a Welfare Flight scheme for the troops where every two weeks, soldiers who traveled as far as the eastern parts of the country would be supported to travel to their various destinations.” (NAN)