Army arrests Soldiers for assaulting traffic wardens

The Nigerian Army has arrested one of its personnel, a Lance Corporal, for assaulting traffic wardens at Adeoye road by ring road, Ibadan, Oyo state.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said efforts are being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

He said, anyone found culpable in the incident will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions of the Nigerian Army.

“Following the viral video of an assault on two traffic wardens by men on military uniform suspected to be soldiers, the Headquarters Nigerian Army ordered immediate investigation to identify and arrest the culprits. Preliminary investigation has shown that the unfortunate incident took place on Friday, 7 January, 2022 at Adeoye Road by Ring Road, Ibadan.

“The investigation is also already yielding results as one of assailants, a Lance Corporal of the Nigerian Army has been taken into custody. Efforts are being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

“Even as the investigation is still ongoing, the Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in that video. The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or any unarmed citizens in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.

“At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable in the sordid incident will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions of the Nigerian Army,” the statement stated.

Related

No tags for this post.