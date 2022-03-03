Army cautions Nigerians against fake recruitment portal



The Nigerian Army has dissociated itself from an online recruitment portal circulating on social media.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday, described information on the portal as “false, misleading and aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.”

He advised members of the public to shun the portal in its entirety, adding that recruitment advertisementsby the Nigerian Army are usually published in national dailies.

“The Nigerian Army ( NA) has been notified of a fake online recruitment portal being circulated on the social media and other online platforms fraudulently advertising recruitment of candidates into NA 83 Regular Recruit Intake.

“Following this unwholesome development, the NA wishes to clearly inform the general public that there is no ongoing recruitment, as published in the fake portal. The information is false, misleading and aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of the public. The general public is therefore enjoined to be weary of fake online recruitment vendors who are desperately hunting for victims.

“The general public should please note that Recruitment advertisements placed by the NA are usually published in national dailies.

“We advise members of the public to shun the portal in its entirety. The link to the fake portal in circulation is: https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/darrr, the statement added.