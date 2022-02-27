Army Chief charges Short Service Course 47 cadets on loyalty, commitment to military duties

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has charged Cadets of Short Service Course 47 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), to imbibe the principles of their training and be loyal, dedicated and committed to military duties.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Friday, said the COAS stated this while addressing the cadets in Kaduna.

He also admonished the 293 Cadets to shun societal vices such as “get rich quick and drug abuse syndromes” currently permeating the ranks of some misguided youths in the country.

He added, that the Nigerian Army has imbued them with requisite training and discipline to succeed in their military career and to actualise their life ambitions.

The COAS also expressed confidence in the standard of training given to the cadets and their ability to perform effectively in the field, especially, in defence of the nation and the citizenry.

Meanwhile, the COAS, Friday, operationalized the 37 Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Demonstration Battalion in Afaka, Kaduna state.

During the ceremony, which took place at the premises of the NDA, the COAS stated that timely review and adjustment of Order of Battle for the Nigerian Army has become imperative, due to the fluidity and dynamic nature of contemporary threats to national security.

He noted that this necessitated the need to establish the new battalion.

The COAS further disclosed that the establishment of the battalion had earlier been approved by the NDA Council, adding that its activation is a practical demonstration of the NA’s commitment to enhancing national security by complementing the capacity development efforts of the NDA, which has the mandate of producing quality junior military officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Gen Yahaya stressed that in his effort to enable the battalion achieve its dual mandate of supporting the training of cadets and the provision of security to Kaduna state, he authorized the issuance of vehicles, arms, ammunition and other enablers to facilitate a smooth take off for the new battalion.

The COAS also commissioned the Headquarters of the Battalion and conducted a foundation laying ceremony to commence the construction of a standard barrack for officers and soldiers of the battalion.

While addressing the troops, the Army Chief charged them to be exemplary and live by the battalion’s motto, which is, “Resilience and Adaptability”.

He urged them to demonstrate the traits of the battalion’s mascot, the “Honey Badger”, a creature, known to be fearless, resourceful, resilient and adaptable.